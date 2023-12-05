News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
In 1998 Bill Laing’s Life Saving Club celebrated its 20th anniversary. Held at Kirkcaldy’s Balwearie High School, Bill started the club in March 1978 with ten members and in the first two decades had taught life-saving lessons in the pool to nearly 350 local youngsters aged between 10-16. To mark the anniversary club members put on a life-saving display in the pool which was followed by a ceremony where trophies and awards were given out.In 1998 Bill Laing’s Life Saving Club celebrated its 20th anniversary. Held at Kirkcaldy’s Balwearie High School, Bill started the club in March 1978 with ten members and in the first two decades had taught life-saving lessons in the pool to nearly 350 local youngsters aged between 10-16. To mark the anniversary club members put on a life-saving display in the pool which was followed by a ceremony where trophies and awards were given out.
In 1998 Bill Laing’s Life Saving Club celebrated its 20th anniversary. Held at Kirkcaldy’s Balwearie High School, Bill started the club in March 1978 with ten members and in the first two decades had taught life-saving lessons in the pool to nearly 350 local youngsters aged between 10-16. To mark the anniversary club members put on a life-saving display in the pool which was followed by a ceremony where trophies and awards were given out.

In Pictures: pupils and staff at Balwearie High School from 1980s to 12015

The pupils and staff from Balwearie High school in Kirkcaldy have appeared in countless photos in the Fife Free Press over the years.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 5th Dec 2023, 17:26 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 17:27 GMT

This selection from our archives gives a glimpse at the events and fundraisers at the scho0ol, and are certain to bring back many memories.

Fife Festival of Music 2018 - pupils perform at the Adam Smith Theatre

1. Balwearie memories

Fife Festival of Music 2018 - pupils perform at the Adam Smith Theatre Photo: George McLuskie

Photo Sales
Ola Copatowska, Joanne Calley, Jayne Thomson and Linsey Smith, a quartet from Balwearie High School, came and excellent fourth out of 25 schools at the Scottish Schools Floor and Vault Championships in 2001.

2. Balwearie memories

Ola Copatowska, Joanne Calley, Jayne Thomson and Linsey Smith, a quartet from Balwearie High School, came and excellent fourth out of 25 schools at the Scottish Schools Floor and Vault Championships in 2001. Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales
Pupils at Balwearie High School put on an end of term production of the musical 'Oklahoma' in 1980

3. Balwearie memories

Pupils at Balwearie High School put on an end of term production of the musical 'Oklahoma' in 1980 Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales
Balwearie High School pupils made a profit of £64 after a successful year running a business called 'Concepts' as part of the Youth Enterprise Scheme in 1988. From left: Alison Luke, Patricia Wright, Alison Dack, Jacqueline Horn and Donald Payne.

4. Balwearie memories

Balwearie High School pupils made a profit of £64 after a successful year running a business called 'Concepts' as part of the Youth Enterprise Scheme in 1988. From left: Alison Luke, Patricia Wright, Alison Dack, Jacqueline Horn and Donald Payne. Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Kirkcaldy