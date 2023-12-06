In Pictures: pupils and staff at Balwearie High School from 1980s to 2015

The pupils and staff from Balwearie High school in Kirkcaldy have appeared in countless photos in the Fife Free Press over the years.
This selection from our archives gives a glimpse at the events and fundraisers at the scho0ol, and are certain to bring back many memories.
Fife Festival of Music 2018 - pupils perform at the Adam Smith Theatre Photo: George McLuskie
Ola Copatowska, Joanne Calley, Jayne Thomson and Linsey Smith, a quartet from Balwearie High School, came and excellent fourth out of 25 schools at the Scottish Schools Floor and Vault Championships in 2001. Photo: Fife Free Press
Pupils at Balwearie High School put on an end of term production of the musical 'Oklahoma' in 1980 Photo: Fife Free Press
Balwearie High School pupils made a profit of £64 after a successful year running a business called 'Concepts' as part of the Youth Enterprise Scheme in 1988. From left: Alison Luke, Patricia Wright, Alison Dack, Jacqueline Horn and Donald Payne. Photo: Fife Free Press