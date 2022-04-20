In pictures: RAGE film premiere at Bo'ness Hippodrome

RAGE, a tale highlighting the impact of domestic violence and drug abuse was filmed at locations across central Scotland last year.
It is a collaboration between Bo’ness based GAW Films and DP Productions, based in Leven.
A red carpet premiere took place at The Hippodrome in Bo’ness last night with those attending given the opportunity to take part in a Q&A with the cast and crew following the screening.
The event was attended by all those involved in creating the short film including Fife filmmaker David Penman, co-writer and director Gary A Wales and actors Lara Fullerton, Paul Lapsley and Rosie Steel.
The film brings to life the story of a seemingly normal family man on a date night with his partner, when things turn nasty after he takes a mix of drugs and booze.