The team behind RAGE, from left David Penman, Barry Smith, Lara Fullerton, Anthony Gibson, Gary Wales, Bailey Penman, Michaela Sweeney and Paul Lapsley. Pic: Scott Louden

In pictures: RAGE film premiere at Bo'ness Hippodrome

A short film co-written and produced by a Fife filmmaker has had its red carpet premiere this week.

By Fiona Dobie
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 7:00 am

RAGE, a tale highlighting the impact of domestic violence and drug abuse was filmed at locations across central Scotland last year.

It is a collaboration between Bo’ness based GAW Films and DP Productions, based in Leven.

A red carpet premiere took place at The Hippodrome in Bo’ness last night with those attending given the opportunity to take part in a Q&A with the cast and crew following the screening.

The event was attended by all those involved in creating the short film including Fife filmmaker David Penman, co-writer and director Gary A Wales and actors Lara Fullerton, Paul Lapsley and Rosie Steel.

The film brings to life the story of a seemingly normal family man on a date night with his partner, when things turn nasty after he takes a mix of drugs and booze.

Writer/Director Gary Wales and writer/director David Penman on the red carpet on Monday.

Actor Paul Lapsley with writers/directors Gary Wales and David Penman outside the Hippodrome.

Family and friends of Gary Wales look forward to the premiere.

The premiere took place at the Hippodrome in Bo'ness - Gary Wales' hometown.

