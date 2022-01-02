- Kirkcaldy - Fife - LOONY DOOK - credit- Fife Photo Agency

In Pictures: Revellers braved the cold to take part in Kirkcaldy Loony Dook on New Year's Day

Locals in and around Kirkcaldy celebrated the start of 2022 in style by taking part in the traditional New Year’s dip in the Forth to raise funds for worthy causes.

By Debbie Clarke
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 5:58 pm
Updated Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 6:18 pm

The annual Loony Dook has been taking place for the last 10 years – although it didn’t go ahead last year due to restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s event had a Disney theme and brave revellers headed into the cold water dressed as their favourite Disney characters on Saturday at noon.

The fundraising dip, organised by Kirkcaldy Rugby Club, is a charitable event which, this year, is raising money for the club as well as Sands – the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death charity.

Here are some snapshots of this year’s Kirkcaldy Loony Dook!

