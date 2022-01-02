In Pictures: Revellers braved the cold to take part in Kirkcaldy Loony Dook on New Year's Day

The annual Loony Dook has been taking place for the last 10 years – although it didn’t go ahead last year due to restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s event had a Disney theme and brave revellers headed into the cold water dressed as their favourite Disney characters on Saturday at noon.

The fundraising dip, organised by Kirkcaldy Rugby Club, is a charitable event which, this year, is raising money for the club as well as Sands – the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death charity.

Here are some snapshots of this year’s Kirkcaldy Loony Dook!

1. Kirkcaldy Loony Dook 2022 - Kirkcaldy - Fife - LOONY DOOK - credit- Fife Photo Agency Photo: Photo Sales

2. Kirkcaldy Loony Dook 2022 - Kirkcaldy - Fife - LOONY DOOK - credit- Fife Photo Agency Photo: Photo Sales

3. Kirkcaldy Loony Dook 2022 - Kirkcaldy - Fife - LOONY DOOK - credit- Fife Photo Agency Photo: Photo Sales

4. Kirkcaldy Loony Dook 2022 - Kirkcaldy - Fife - LOONY DOOK - credit- Fife Photo Agency Photo: Photo Sales