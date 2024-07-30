In pictures: Royal party crowning and parade at Aberdour Festival 2024

The village’s Royal Party took part in the annual crowning ceremony of the King and Queen on Saturday morning, before the parade made its way through Aberdour to Black Sands.

With the festival marking 40 years since it all began, the theme for the parade was ‘Back to the 80s’. Dysart Colliery Pipe Band led the procession.

An afternoon of beach fun took place at Black Sands with the popular sandcastle competition and raft race returning.

But the festival fun hasn’t stopped there with the village market and the Donkey Brae Run taking place on Sunday.

There’s also been a family ceilidh, comedy, family games night and pet show.

And the packed programme of events continues in the coming days with highlights including Rollerbeats (Tuesday, July 30); Lego Trains (Wednesday, July 31) and Murder Mystery at the festival marquee (Thursday, August 1) and the gala day and village sports (Saturday, August 3).

There’s also a wide range of workshops and taster sessions offering the opportunity to try many different activities and sports as well as plenty of fun things for the kids too including arts and crafts, storytelling sessions and the game zone.

Another festival highlight this year will be Massaoke on Wednesday, July 31 when the live band plays bangers from across the decades – accompanied by giant video lyrics – and everyone sings together in one huge karaoke style event.

Musical performances from Fife’s own King Creosote and Cammy Barnes will round up the festival at the weekend.

The scarecrow trail – with a ‘Back to the 80s’ theme – also continues around the village.

The full programme of events and all the necessary ticket information is available on the Aberdour Festival website.

