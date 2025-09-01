In pictures: Runners take to the streets for Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon (Part one)

The event, which is now in its sixth year, is part of the two-day Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival.

The half marathon, which starts and ends in the town's Beveridge Park, saw the highest number of entries since its first event in 2019.

The half marathon route takes runners on a course which takes in all three of the town’s parks – Ravenscraig, Dunnikier and of course Beveridge Park.

It takes in the beautiful coastal path with sea views, historical Dysart and the town’s waterfront.

This year's event was once again supporting the festival’s fundraising partner, Maggie’s.

Runners and spectators could also enjoy an array of stalls and entertainment at the tented village in Beveridge Park.

Sunday morning also saw youngsters under the age of 15 take part in a fun run event in Beveridge Park after the half marathon runners had set off.

Organisers are pleased with how the weekend's events went – including the trail race in Dunnikier Park which kicked things off on Saturday afternoon.

They have thanked all those who took part in the event and showed their support once again including crowds cheering, volunteers and sponsors.

Do you recognise anyone in our first gallery of photographs from Sunday morning’s half marathon?

