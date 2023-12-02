News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Santa finds out what these youngsters want for Christmas after dropping into Cupcake Coffee in KirkcaldySanta finds out what these youngsters want for Christmas after dropping into Cupcake Coffee in Kirkcaldy
Santa finds out what these youngsters want for Christmas after dropping into Cupcake Coffee in Kirkcaldy

In Pictures: Santa drops into Cupcake Coffee in Kirkcaldy with Fife Flyers and Raith Rovers

Christmas came early to one popular Kirkcaldy cafe as Santa dropped in to join ports stars and local traders for a special event.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 15:15 GMT
Updated 2nd Dec 2023, 15:16 GMT

It took place at Cupcake Coffee on the town’s High Street on Thursday afternoon, just ahead of the switch on of the lights to mark the countdown to the festive season. Staff were joined by a hist of local traders as well as Callum Hannah and Adam Masson from Raith Rovers, and Anthon Eriksson and Aleksi Makela from Fife Flyers.

Billy Reekie was on hand to entertain with his songs, while stalls were supported by Neale Hanvey MP and his office, plus The Frame Store, OptimaSteaming, Krafty Fine Drinks, C.Sinclair Fish Merchants, SNIPZ barbershop who did coloured hair spray with temporary tattoos; Crystal Events face painters and glitter tattoos!; Print It Stitch It; Katie Brennan perfumes and Mays sweet bouquets.

Outside the cafe, Callum Grubb brought his 1938 Austin 10 Cambridge car for visitors to see up close.

Santa at Cupcake Coffee in Kirkcaldy

1. Christmas at Cupcake Coffee

Santa at Cupcake Coffee in Kirkcaldy Photo: Cath Ruane

Photo Sales
Face painting fun at Cupcake Coffee

2. Christmas at Cupcake Coffee

Face painting fun at Cupcake Coffee Photo: Cath Ruane

Photo Sales
Cupcake Coffee staff with their guests from Raith Rovers and Fife Flyers

3. Christmas at Cupcake Coffee

Cupcake Coffee staff with their guests from Raith Rovers and Fife Flyers Photo: Cath Ruane

Photo Sales
Tasty food on offer at the festive event

4. Christmas at Cupcake Coffee

Tasty food on offer at the festive event Photo: Cath Ruane

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:KirkcaldyRaith RoversFife FlyersNeale Hanvey