In Pictures: Santa drops into Cupcake Coffee in Kirkcaldy with Fife Flyers and Raith Rovers
It took place at Cupcake Coffee on the town’s High Street on Thursday afternoon, just ahead of the switch on of the lights to mark the countdown to the festive season. Staff were joined by a hist of local traders as well as Callum Hannah and Adam Masson from Raith Rovers, and Anthon Eriksson and Aleksi Makela from Fife Flyers.
Billy Reekie was on hand to entertain with his songs, while stalls were supported by Neale Hanvey MP and his office, plus The Frame Store, OptimaSteaming, Krafty Fine Drinks, C.Sinclair Fish Merchants, SNIPZ barbershop who did coloured hair spray with temporary tattoos; Crystal Events face painters and glitter tattoos!; Print It Stitch It; Katie Brennan perfumes and Mays sweet bouquets.
Outside the cafe, Callum Grubb brought his 1938 Austin 10 Cambridge car for visitors to see up close.