Pupils on the bouncy castle - at the farewell garden party at Dunearn PS, Kirkcaldy

In pictures: school memories from farewell party at Dunearn Primary in Kirkcaldy

It was the end of an era when these pictures were taken by the Fife Free Press in 2012.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 15:38 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 15:38 GMT

They feature a farewell garden party staged by the school for parents and pupils at Dunearn Primary School before it closed its doors. The building closed amid concerns over its structural condition,l but the staff went out in style with this special event.

Mum and daughter Elaina and Tamara Hutchison (P6) at the farewell garden party at Dunearn PS, Kirkcaldy

1. Dunearn memories

Mum and daughter Elaina and Tamara Hutchison (P6) at the farewell garden party at Dunearn PS, Kirkcaldy

Kelice Peebles (P6) on a space-hopper at the farewell garden party

2. Dunearn memories

Kelice Peebles (P6) on a space-hopper at the farewell garden party

Youngsters waiting for their turn on the bouncy castle at the farewell garden party at Dunearn Primary School

3. Dunearn memories

Youngsters waiting for their turn on the bouncy castle at the farewell garden party at Dunearn Primary School

Burgers all round at the school's farewell party - from left, Bailee Hunter, Tia Kelly, Jade Farmer

4. Dunearn memories

Burgers all round at the school's farewell party - from left, Bailee Hunter, Tia Kelly, Jade Farmer

