In pictures: school memories from farewell party at Dunearn Primary in Kirkcaldy

It was the end of an era when these pictures were taken by the Fife Free Press in 2012.
They feature a farewell garden party staged by the school for parents and pupils at Dunearn Primary School before it closed its doors. The building closed amid concerns over its structural condition,l but the staff went out in style with this special event.
1. Dunearn memories
Mum and daughter Elaina and Tamara Hutchison (P6) at the farewell garden party at Dunearn PS, Kirkcaldy Photo: neil doig
2. Dunearn memories
Kelice Peebles (P6) on a space-hopper at the farewell garden party Photo: Fife Free Press
3. Dunearn memories
Youngsters waiting for their turn on the bouncy castle at the farewell garden party at Dunearn Primary School Photo: neil doig
4. Dunearn memories
Burgers all round at the school's farewell party - from left, Bailee Hunter, Tia Kelly, Jade Farmer Photo: neil doig