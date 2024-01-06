In Pictures: schoolday memories from Fife schools across the last 30 years

These pictures from schools across Fife first appeared in the newspapers published by the Fife Free Press Group.
They feature just some of the events and special moments which saw the schools celebrate success and awards, and will spark many memories.
1. Fife school memories
Tanshall Primary School staged a Scots' Day in 2009. The youngsters sang songs including the Wellie Boot Song. Photo: Submitted
2. Fife school memories
A poignant day - the final day at Tanshall Primary School in Glenrothes which closed for good. Emotions were high with lots of tears from pupils and teachers alike as the congo line danced around the school, gave it a final hug, before the teachers boarded a bus to head off for a farewell lunch at Balgeddie Hotel. Photo: Steven Brown Photography
3. Fife school memories
Methilhill Primary School where pupil enterprises sold their work, local people taking stalls, raffles, tombola, Santa. The money raised went to help pay for buses for school trips. Pictrured is Marrianne Sankey with her cakes. Photo: George Mcluskie Photographer 37
4. Fife school memories
Methilhill Primary School celebrates the 25th anniversary of the new school. Cutting the cake are the oldest and youngest pupils - Megan Cunningham, Mrs Meeks, Mr Small, front Jamie Guthrie, Shaun Duncan, and Ruby Cunningham. Photo: George Mcluskie Photographer 37