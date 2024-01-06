News you can trust since 1871
Sinclairtown Primary School pupils Kierren Ritchie and Matthew Willis pictured in 2016 when they were the Ugly Sisters promoting the forthcoming P7 leavers show 'Cinderella Rockafella'Sinclairtown Primary School pupils Kierren Ritchie and Matthew Willis pictured in 2016 when they were the Ugly Sisters promoting the forthcoming P7 leavers show 'Cinderella Rockafella'
In Pictures: schoolday memories from Fife schools across the last 30 years

These pictures from schools across Fife first appeared in the newspapers published by the Fife Free Press Group.
Published 6th Jan 2024, 20:47 GMT
They feature just some of the events and special moments which saw the schools celebrate success and awards, and will spark many memories.

Tanshall Primary School staged a Scots' Day in 2009. The youngsters sang songs including the Wellie Boot Song.

Tanshall Primary School staged a Scots' Day in 2009. The youngsters sang songs including the Wellie Boot Song. Photo: Submitted

A poignant day - the final day at Tanshall Primary School in Glenrothes which closed for good. Emotions were high with lots of tears from pupils and teachers alike as the congo line danced around the school, gave it a final hug, before the teachers boarded a bus to head off for a farewell lunch at Balgeddie Hotel.

A poignant day - the final day at Tanshall Primary School in Glenrothes which closed for good. Emotions were high with lots of tears from pupils and teachers alike as the congo line danced around the school, gave it a final hug, before the teachers boarded a bus to head off for a farewell lunch at Balgeddie Hotel. Photo: Steven Brown Photography

Methilhill Primary School where pupil enterprises sold their work, local people taking stalls, raffles, tombola, Santa. The money raised went to help pay for buses for school trips. Pictrured is Marrianne Sankey with her cakes.

Methilhill Primary School where pupil enterprises sold their work, local people taking stalls, raffles, tombola, Santa. The money raised went to help pay for buses for school trips. Pictrured is Marrianne Sankey with her cakes. Photo: George Mcluskie Photographer 37

Methilhill Primary School celebrates the 25th anniversary of the new school. Cutting the cake are the oldest and youngest pupils - Megan Cunningham, Mrs Meeks, Mr Small, front Jamie Guthrie, Shaun Duncan, and Ruby Cunningham.

Methilhill Primary School celebrates the 25th anniversary of the new school. Cutting the cake are the oldest and youngest pupils - Megan Cunningham, Mrs Meeks, Mr Small, front Jamie Guthrie, Shaun Duncan, and Ruby Cunningham. Photo: George Mcluskie Photographer 37

