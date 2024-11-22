St Andrew's High School in Kirkcaldy held a European night which combined singing, dancing, drama and a fashion show among many items. Representing the UK as the Spice Girls were Nicola McCormack, Julie Olusoga, Sarah Mowbray, Nicola Lynch and Meaghan Graham.St Andrew's High School in Kirkcaldy held a European night which combined singing, dancing, drama and a fashion show among many items. Representing the UK as the Spice Girls were Nicola McCormack, Julie Olusoga, Sarah Mowbray, Nicola Lynch and Meaghan Graham.
St Andrew's High School in Kirkcaldy held a European night which combined singing, dancing, drama and a fashion show among many items. Representing the UK as the Spice Girls were Nicola McCormack, Julie Olusoga, Sarah Mowbray, Nicola Lynch and Meaghan Graham.

In Pictures: Schools, sports teams and awards from across Fife in 1998

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 20:55 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 21:14 GMT
These images first appeared in our newspapers in 1998.

They form just part of our archive which celebrates and marks all the important events and landmarks across the region. We hope they spark many warm memories ...

St Andrew's High School, Kirkcaldy, S2 maths award winners

1. Memories of 1998

St Andrew's High School, Kirkcaldy, S2 maths award winners Photo: na

Photo Sales
Leslie Primary

2. Memories of 1998

Leslie Primary Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales
Leven Rose Queens - Nicole Mitchell, Betty Henderson (1938), Beth Smith (1947), Eva Taylor (1950), Elizabeth Watson (1967), Diana Beveridge (1982)..

3. Memories of 1998

Leven Rose Queens - Nicole Mitchell, Betty Henderson (1938), Beth Smith (1947), Eva Taylor (1950), Elizabeth Watson (1967), Diana Beveridge (1982).. Photo: Julie Bull/TSPL

Photo Sales
Leven Boys Club 1998 (under-12s) in new kits presented by the Co-operative Insurance

4. Memories of 1998

Leven Boys Club 1998 (under-12s) in new kits presented by the Co-operative Insurance Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SchoolsFife
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice