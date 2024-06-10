A day of celebration at the first graduation ceremony of the week at the University of St AndrewsA day of celebration at the first graduation ceremony of the week at the University of St Andrews
In Pictures: students celebrate on day one of University of St Andrews’ graduation week

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 10th Jun 2024, 22:07 BST
A week of celebration is underway at the University of St Andrews as graduation ceremonies take centre stage.

Students gained their degrees at a series of events which started on Monday and run until Friday. They were attended by family and friends who watched as graduates lead the procession through the town towards the Quadrangle where they celebrated their achievements.

Our gallery features some of the photos from the first of the ceremonies.

Celebrating success at the University of St Andrews

1. Graduation day

Celebrating success at the University of St Andrews Photo: Submitted

The graduates led the procession through the town towards the Quadrangle.

2. Graduation day

The graduates led the procession through the town towards the Quadrangle. Photo: Submitted

The students make their way through the town.

3. Graduation day

The students make their way through the town. Photo: Submitted

Graduation week will see huge numbers of students celebrate success in their studies

4. Graduation day

Graduation week will see huge numbers of students celebrate success in their studies Photo: Submitted

