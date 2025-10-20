In Pictures: Students revel in Raisin Monday at University of St Andrews

Raisin Monday is an annual tradition that culminates in a massive shaving foam fight on the Lower College Lawn. The event is the finale of Raisin Weekend, where first-year students ("children") are traditionally welcomed by senior students ("parents") through a mentoring scheme. The foam fight involves students in flamboyant costumes, and while the "raisin" gift is now an item for the local food bank, the foam fight remains the chaotic, celebratory centerpiece.