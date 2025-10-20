In Pictures: Students revel in Raisin Monday at University of St Andrews

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 20th Oct 2025, 19:05 BST
Students gathered on Lower College Lawn at the University of St Andrews to take part in the annual Raisin Monday foam fight

Historically, the event saw students bring their academic parents a special gift.

Raisin Monday is an annual tradition that culminates in a massive shaving foam fight on the Lower College Lawn. The event is the finale of Raisin Weekend, where first-year students ("children") are traditionally welcomed by senior students ("parents") through a mentoring scheme. The foam fight involves students in flamboyant costumes, and while the "raisin" gift is now an item for the local food bank, the foam fight remains the chaotic, celebratory centerpiece.

The joy and fun of Raisin Monday

1. Raisin Monday

The joy and fun of Raisin Monday Photo: Lisa Ferguson / The Scotsman

Photo Sales
Students at University of St Andrews take part in Raisin Monday.

2. Raisin Monday

Students at University of St Andrews take part in Raisin Monday. Photo: Lisa Ferguson / The Scotsman

Photo Sales
The ultimate foam fight!

3. Raisin Monday

The ultimate foam fight! Photo: Lisa Ferguson / The Scotsman

Photo Sales
Raisin Monday at the University of St Andrews is an annual tradition that culminates in a massive shaving foam fight on the Lower College Lawn.

4. Raisin Monday

Raisin Monday at the University of St Andrews is an annual tradition that culminates in a massive shaving foam fight on the Lower College Lawn. Photo: Lisa Ferguson / The Scotsman

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Students
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice