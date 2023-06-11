News you can trust since 1871
The Kirkcaldy school held its annual summer fayre at the weekendThe Kirkcaldy school held its annual summer fayre at the weekend
In Pictures: summer fayre fun at Valley Primary School in Kirkcaldy

Valley Primary School in Kirkcaldy held its summer fayre at the weekend - and everyone had a ball.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 11th Jun 2023, 11:48 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 11:49 BST

The event featured everything from face painting to arts and crats, as well as stalls.

You can never spend too long on a bouncy castle

1. Valley Primary summer fayre

You can never spend too long on a bouncy castle Photo: Fife Photo Agency

Lots of fun on the inflatables at the fayre

2. Valley Primary summer fayre

Lots of fun on the inflatables at the fayre Photo: Fife Photo Agency

Heading down the slide for more fun

3. Valley Primary summer fayre

Heading down the slide for more fun Photo: Fife Photo Agency

Fun in the sun at the Kirkcaldy school event

4. Valley Primary summer fayre

Fun in the sun at the Kirkcaldy school event Photo: Fife Photo Agency

