In Pictures: the 99th Kate Kennedy Procession held in St Andrews

The Kate Kennedy Spring Procession saw more than 150 students, locals and university staff dress up in historical costumes to re-enact prominent figures who have made an impact on the university town.
The centuries old event drew big crowds to the heart of the town to enjoy the colourful parade – these photos from Heather Wallace, a student photographer from the University of St Andrews, capture the occasion.
The club has organised it since the 1920s -m this year marked the 99th anniversary of its first event.
The procession departed from St Salvator’s Quadrangle, and paraded down North Street, Market Street and South Street.
