In Pictures: the 99th Kate Kennedy Procession held in St Andrews

The Kate Kennedy Spring Procession saw more than 150 students, locals and university staff dress up in historical costumes to re-enact prominent figures who have made an impact on the university town.

The centuries old event drew big crowds to the heart of the town to enjoy the colourful parade – these photos from Heather Wallace, a student photographer from the University of St Andrews, capture the occasion.

The club has organised it since the 1920s -m this year marked the 99th anniversary of its first event.

The procession departed from St Salvator’s Quadrangle, and paraded down North Street, Market Street and South Street.

1 . Kate Kennedy Procession A regal wave for the crowds ... Photo: Heather Wallace Photo Sales

2 . Kate Kennedy Procession The 99th annual event was held this week. Photo: Heather Wallace Photo Sales

3 . Kate Kennedy Procession The procession featured students, staff and locals. Photo: Heather Wallace Photo Sales

4 . Kate Kennedy Procession Some turned up on horseback ... Photo: Heather Wallace Photo Sales