In Pictures: the 99th Kate Kennedy Procession held in St Andrews

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 21st Apr 2025, 16:08 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 16:21 BST
One of St Andrews’ great traditions brought spectacle to the streets of the town this week.

The Kate Kennedy Spring Procession saw more than 150 students, locals and university staff dress up in historical costumes to re-enact prominent figures who have made an impact on the university town.

The centuries old event drew big crowds to the heart of the town to enjoy the colourful parade – these photos from Heather Wallace, a student photographer from the University of St Andrews, capture the occasion.

The club has organised it since the 1920s -m this year marked the 99th anniversary of its first event.

The procession departed from St Salvator’s Quadrangle, and paraded down North Street, Market Street and South Street.

A regal wave for the crowds ...

1. Kate Kennedy Procession

A regal wave for the crowds ... Photo: Heather Wallace

Photo Sales
The 99th annual event was held this week.

2. Kate Kennedy Procession

The 99th annual event was held this week. Photo: Heather Wallace

Photo Sales
The procession featured students, staff and locals.

3. Kate Kennedy Procession

The procession featured students, staff and locals. Photo: Heather Wallace

Photo Sales
Some turned up on horseback ...

4. Kate Kennedy Procession

Some turned up on horseback ... Photo: Heather Wallace

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:North Street
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice