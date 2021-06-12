In Pictures: The bands confirmed for Fife's biggest ever music festival
BreakOut is scheduled to bring up to 30,000 people to the Lang Toun Esplanade over three days in October to enjoy live music on two stages plus the best rides from the funfair in between.
Saturday, 12th June 2021, 10:00 am
The organisers launched event today and teased music fans with a number of acts already confirmed … with the promise of more to come.
More details will be announced at a photo-call on Monday, but here are some of the star names heading to town this autumn.
