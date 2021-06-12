The Red Hot Chilli Pipers have been regular visitors to the KIngdom for many years - and their live shows always go down a treat. They're on the bill for Breakout (Pic: Michael Gillen)

In Pictures: The bands confirmed for Fife's biggest ever music festival

BreakOut is scheduled to bring up to 30,000 people to the Lang Toun Esplanade over three days in October to enjoy live music on two stages plus the best rides from the funfair in between.

By Allan Crow
Saturday, 12th June 2021, 10:00 am

The organisers launched event today and teased music fans with a number of acts already confirmed … with the promise of more to come.

More details will be announced at a photo-call on Monday, but here are some of the star names heading to town this autumn.

1. On stage at Breakout Festival

The Rezillos are one of Scotland's punk legends - and still playing live, led by the amazing Fay Fife (Pic: Cath Ruane)

Photo: Cath Ruane

2. On stage at Breakout Festival

Scottish rockers GUN made their breakthrough with the hit 'Better Days' and continue to play live. (Pic: John Devlin)

Photo: John Devlin

3. On stage at Breakout Festival

The Skids have a long association with Kirkcaldy - some of their earliest gigs wee staged at the Station Hotel. They were also recently honoured with an exhibition of memorabilia in Dunfermline. (Pic: Colin Wright)

Photo: Colin Wright

4. On stage at Breakout Festival

Rising star Callum Beattie Beattie released his debut single "We Are Stars" in 2017. Two years layer his anti-Brexit and Conservative Party song "Boris Song" onto YouTube and it went viral. His debut album was released in 2020

Photo: Ian Georgeson

