In Pictures: The fires which have devastated Leven’s High Street
Two fires in two weeks have brought chaos to a Fife town centre.
A devastating blaze which destroyed Poundstretcher on November 8 was followed by a fire at the upper floor of a building containing two shops, just yards away.
Fire crews were at the scene on Friday to tackle the blaze which caused extensive damage to the floor above a former jewellers shop, and David Hay optician.
But it also resulted in more problems for traders as a cordon meant many could not open.
The security fencing surrounding the charred remnants of Poundstretcher now link straight into the taped off area as investigations get underway into this latest blaze.