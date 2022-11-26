In Pictures: The fires which have devastated Leven’s High Street

Two fires in two weeks have brought chaos to a Fife town centre.

A devastating blaze which destroyed Poundstretcher on November 8 was followed by a fire at the upper floor of a building containing two shops, just yards away.

Fire crews were at the scene on Friday to tackle the blaze which caused extensive damage to the floor above a former jewellers shop, and David Hay optician.

But it also resulted in more problems for traders as a cordon meant many could not open.

The security fencing surrounding the charred remnants of Poundstretcher now link straight into the taped off area as investigations get underway into this latest blaze.

Leven town centre fires Fire crews at the scene of the blaze on Friday night in a first floor flat above a former jewellers store (Pic: Fife Jammers/www.facebook.com/FifeJL)

Leven town centre fires Thick smoke billows from the first floor of the building on fire in the heart of L:even town centre on Friday night.

Leven town centre fire The fire which devastated the Poundstretcher store was battled by up to 60 firefighters. The charred remains of the building now face demolition.

Leven town centre fires Firefighters at the scene of the blaze which destroyed the Poundstretcher store in Leven High Street om November 8.