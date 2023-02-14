In pictures: the rise and fall of Kirkcaldy's Postings Shopping Centre

It has been part of Kirkcaldy town centre’s landscape for over 40 years – but The Postings is now disappearing, brick by brick

Demolition crews have started to tear down the once vibrant Postings Shopping Centre which never recovered from the 2015 closure of its anchor store, Tesco.

But for decades it was home to many shops, a market hall and even had its own tourist information centre.

These photos from the archives of the Fife Free Press spotlight some those shops, and the people who worked there.

Tesco's announcement in 2015 it was closing its Kirkcaldy sparked a huge backlash. The company shut 43 stores UK wide - Kirkcaldy was the only town to challenge them, including a rally in the Town Square

The fight to save Tesco in 2015 had the backing of politicians across parties, and local groups. Gordon Brown, MP, was out persuading customers to sign a petition to keep the store open – with Cllrs Tom Adam and Cllr Neil Crooks

Tesco was the anchor store at The Postings, taking over from Wm Low, but closed in 2015

Ever wondered what Tesco's unit looked like after it shut? All that remained was an empty shell