News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Piles of twisted metal are starting to grow as the building is torn down after standing for over 40 years in the heart of Kirkcaldy's town centre

In pictures: the rise and fall of Kirkcaldy's Postings Shopping Centre

It has been part of Kirkcaldy town centre’s landscape for over 40 years – but The Postings is now disappearing, brick by brick

By Allan Crow
3 minutes ago
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 1:00pm

Demolition crews have started to tear down the once vibrant Postings Shopping Centre which never recovered from the 2015 closure of its anchor store, Tesco.

But for decades it was home to many shops, a market hall and even had its own tourist information centre.

These photos from the archives of the Fife Free Press spotlight some those shops, and the people who worked there.

1. Rise and fall of The Postings

Tesco's announcement in 2015 it was closing its Kirkcaldy sparked a huge backlash. The company shut 43 stores UK wide - Kirkcaldy was the only town to challenge them, including a rally in the Town Square

Photo: George McLuskie

Photo Sales

2. Rise and fall of The Postings

The fight to save Tesco in 2015 had the backing of politicians across parties, and local groups. Gordon Brown, MP, was out persuading customers to sign a petition to keep the store open – with Cllrs Tom Adam and Cllr Neil Crooks

Photo: WN

Photo Sales

3. Rise and fall of The Postings

Tesco was the anchor store at The Postings, taking over from Wm Low, but closed in 2015

Photo: na

Photo Sales

4. Rise and fall of The Postings

Ever wondered what Tesco's unit looked like after it shut? All that remained was an empty shell

Photo: Allan Crow

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
KirkcaldyTesco