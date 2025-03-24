Libby Seath with (from left) Matthew Grubb, Maia McGhee Poppy Collins and Pearl Shields. Team member Sam Harris is not pictured.placeholder image
In pictures: The Rotary Club of Leven's annual primary school quiz

By Fiona Dobie
Published 24th Mar 2025, 10:04 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 11:26 BST
The annual primary school quiz hosted by the Rotary Club of Leven took place last week.

The competition, which saw teams come together to compete at an event in Levenmouth Academy, is open to all of the primary schools in the Levenmouth area.

This year 11 local schools took part.

Teams, made up of pupils from each school, competed by answering questions on a range of subjects including maths, science, sport and general knowledge.

Their knowledge was tested across ten rounds, with six questions in each.

After a closely fought competition, it was the team from East Wemyss Primary who emerged the winners with a score of 100 points.

They were closely followed by St Agatha’s in second place with 98 and Coaltown of Wemyss Primary in third with a score of 92.

The prizes were presented by Assistant Governor Libby Seath.

Photographer Andrew Beveridge captured these images of the teams from the event.

The team from Denbeath Primary.

Pupils from East Wemyss Primary.

The St Agatha's team finished second.

The team from Methilhill Primary School.

