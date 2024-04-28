In Pictures: the shops that were at the heart of our High Streets and shopping centres

These photos from our archives will bring back memories of shopping trips across the generations – from video shops to a cuppa at Littlewoods – and they also feature some of the people who served us at the tills.
The Forum was a hugely busy market place which drew people to the Mercat Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy - and gave businesses a places to start up. It also had a smashing cafe on the upper floor with views across the Forth.This photo dates from 1994. Today it is the base for TKMaxx. Photo: Fife Free Press
The Pancake Place was the go-to place for food for generations. It was an integral part of a trip down Kirk Wynd in Kirkcaldy Photo: Fife Free Press
The former Co-Op in High Street, Kirkcaldy, now demolished and replaced by flats and offices. Photo: na
The cafe at the former indoor market in Kirkcaldy which closed its doors at the end of last year. The building was once home to Woolworth before the stallholders moved in 30 years ago. Photo: Steven Brown Photography