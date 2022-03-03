In Pictures: These photos first appeared in the Fife Free Press in 2008

They all appeared in the pages of the Fife Free Press in 2008, and give a snapshot of the stories and events which made the news.
1. Memories of 2008
Pupils from high schools across Kirkcaldy got an insight into career opportunities at the Adam Smith College.
Photo: Fife Free Press
2. Memories of 2008
Kirkcaldy Rugby Club's Wee Blues P6 team which took part in the Madras Tournament.
Photo: Fife Free Press
3. Memories of 2008
Celebrating the Chinese New Year are Kirkcaldy West Primary pupils Katie Bell and Keri Napier. Behind them in the dragon outfit is Nathan Mitchell.
Photo: Fife Free Press
4. Memories of 2008
Pupils from Dunnikier Primary School at the 2008 Fife Festival of Music
Photo: Fife Free Press