Viewforth High School’s head boy and girl, Darren Dryburgh and Lisa Robertson are helping the school organise its centenary celebrations.

In Pictures: These photos first appeared in the Fife Free Press in 2008

Almost 15 years have passed since these photos were first published.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 7:53 pm

They all appeared in the pages of the Fife Free Press in 2008, and give a snapshot of the stories and events which made the news.

1. Memories of 2008

Pupils from high schools across Kirkcaldy got an insight into career opportunities at the Adam Smith College.

Photo: Fife Free Press

2. Memories of 2008

Kirkcaldy Rugby Club's Wee Blues P6 team which took part in the Madras Tournament.

Photo: Fife Free Press

3. Memories of 2008

Celebrating the Chinese New Year are Kirkcaldy West Primary pupils Katie Bell and Keri Napier. Behind them in the dragon outfit is Nathan Mitchell.

Photo: Fife Free Press

4. Memories of 2008

Pupils from Dunnikier Primary School at the 2008 Fife Festival of Music

Photo: Fife Free Press

