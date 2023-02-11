In Pictures: These photos from 2010 will spark memories of events and places in Kirkcaldy

More than a decade has passed since these photos first appeared in the Fife Free Press.
They form part of our vast archives, and spotlight just some of the people, groups and businesses which made the news 13 years ago.
Raith Rovers fans outside the Novar Bar, Kirkcaldy before they head to Hampden for the club's Scottish Cup semi-final against Dundee United (Pic: Neil Doig/Fife Free Press)
Photo: FFP
In June 2010 pupils at Sinclairtown Primary School performed a show based on the hit musical ‘We Will Rock You’. Also centred around the music of Queen, ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ was performed with help of brand new microphones which had been donated especially for the occasion by the parent council.
Photo: Fife Free Press
October 2010 saw the Esplanade badly flooded - this dramatic picture shows the scale of the impact on the town's waterfront.
Photo: Fife Free Press
An artist's impression of how the Mercat Shopping Centre in High Street, Kirkcaldy, might have looked had major plans to expand it come to fruition.
The project was scrapped three years later.
Photo: Fife Free Press