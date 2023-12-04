In pictures: Weekend of festive fun around the Kirkcaldy area

Community groups and organisations across the Kingdom are preparing for Christmas.

Many are using the festive season to boost their fundraising and open their doors to the wider community by hosting events including Christmas fayres and markets. Once again this weekend saw several such events taking place around Kirkcaldy and the surrounding area.

Among them was Pathhead Church’s 60th annual Christmas Fair in the church halls on Saturday. The event is one of the staples in the church’s social calendar and saw stalls for visitors to browse, seasonal refreshments, a visit from Santa himself and musical entertainment from Kingdom Brass.

A Christmas market was hosted by the PTA at Kirkcaldy West Primary on Saturday in a bid to help boost funds to benefit the school, and Kinghorn Community Centre was the venue for the village’s annual Christmas Fair that day too.

Photographer Walter Neilson stopped by some of the events – here are the images he captured. Do you recognise anyone you know?

