Influencers join new campaign to place Fife ‘where it all begins’ for more tourists

The latest stage of a marketing campaign to inspire visitors to discover Fife has been launched.

Welcome to Fife has unveiled ‘The Kingdom: Where it all begins’ to raise the region’s profile as a destination of diverse experiences with its stunning scenery, relaxing escapes, cultural attractions, outdoor activities, memorable events and excellent local food and drink.

The campaign will lead with a new promotional film, and aims to bolster visitor numbers during the autumn and winter seasons. Running from October through to next February, it will target people in Scotland and North England through multi-format paid social and digital advertising on Meta, YouTube and Google. Influencers will produce travel content, while partnerships with online platforms such as TripAdvisor, Expedia and Hotels.com will promote Fife as a destination of choice and support local accommodation.

With the aim of being a world class visitor destination by 2030, Fife has a major opportunity to become the go-top place of choice in many potential visitors’ hearts. The growing “experience economy” consumer trend highlights that visitors are looking for more than just a holiday or trip - they want to ensure that their money and time is spent on meaningful experiences that create lasting memories.

And the team behind the campaign believes this is something Fife can deliver in abundance.

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council’s spokesperson on tourism, said: “Fife is undoubtedly one of Scotland’s most beautiful and captivating destinations. With our latest campaign, we’re showcasing how visitors can enjoy the Kingdom all year round, through experiences that engage every sense. It’s all about inspiring people to choose Fife for their next escape and discover the warm welcome that awaits.”

Caroline Warburton, destination development director at VisitScotland added: “Extending the visitor season is a core part of our work to grow the value of the visitor economy across Scotland.

“We know from research that visitors are looking for experiences that are unique to the destination and enhance their wellbeing, and it’s fantastic to see Welcome to Fife tapping into these trends. Their campaign activity aligns well with our current own marketing push which is targeting domestic travellers and encouraging them to explore regions across the autumn and winter months.”