Inglis Vets nomination nets £1,000 for Fife dog charity, Second Chance Kennels

Inglis Vets have donated £1,000 to Second Chance Kennels, based in Thornton, after its vet and nursing team applied for a community grant from the practice’s parent company IVC Evidensia.

The application was made in recognition of “the great work that Second Chance Kennels continue to do for the Kingdom’s dogs in need, and were keen to do what they could to help.”

Rachel Rogers, senior veterinary surgeon, from Inglis Care and Save Cowdenbeath added: “Our team here, by the very nature of caring for animals, already play a valuable and positive role in the community. But it’s brilliant we’ve been able to win a community grant for Second Chance Kennels as being able to donate to this cause and help with the upkeep of the dogs in their care is important to our team here at Inglis Vets.”

Frank and Ena Conyon from Second Chance Kennels and Alfie the dog along with the team from IVC, Tori, Rhona, Kirsteen, Rachel and Kerry. (Pic: Submitted)

Frank Conyon, trustee, from Second Chance Kennels added: “We are grateful

to the team at Inglis Vets for selecting us for their community grant. The donation will make a big difference in helping us to continue looking after the dogs in our care.”

The grants are part of IVC Evidensia’s Community Grants Fund which launched in 2022 and are aimed at helping local veterinary practices to be able to play an active role in the local communities in which they operate.