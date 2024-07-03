Ingolstadt students enjoy busy visit to twin town, Kirkcaldy
and live on Freeview channel 276
Six FachoberundBerufschule - technical and vocational college students - accompanied by two teaching staff have been on a 10 day work experience programme in the LangToun.
The programme, which has been running since 2018 by Robert Main, chair of Kirkcaldy Ingolstadt Association, fulfils the students practical course requirements by spending time with workplace hosts.
Students also enjoyed a full day visiting Fife College campus locations, a day at St Andrew's High School, outings to Edinburgh and the East Neuk as well as a social programme that included the Kirkcaldy Heritage Trail Walk, a visit to the Kirkcaldy and Dysart FC footballing ground, a game of lawn bowls at St Clair Bowling Club and a round of Park Gowf at Dunnikier Park Golf Club rounded of by a farewell lunch at Kirkcaldy YMCA Gallatown Hub.
Mr Main, said "I am most grateful to Fife Council, Fife College, Adam Smith Global Foundation , David Torrance MSP, Fife Community Interpreting Service, Kirkcaldy YMCA and Linton Lane Centre for providing on this occasion work placement and workplace programme opportunities for the students.
Teresa Frey, Ingolstadt teacher added: "We are deeply grateful and most thankful for the incredible opportunities which the Kirkcaldy Ingolstadt Association and workplace hosts have provided for us. Everything has worked out perfectly. "
Significant progress is now being made in establishing a twinning link between Ingolstadt College and Fife College that makes provision for Kirkcaldy students to enjoy a similar experience in the German town with the potential to commence next year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.