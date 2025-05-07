Innovative project for young Fife carers hails ‘astonishing’ results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An innovative pilot project has helped nearly 150 young adult carers in Fife to boost their employment skills and transform their futures.

The Young Carers Futures project, funded by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery and backed by national charity Carers Trust, was delivered at Fife Young Carers’ centre in Glenrothes.

Young adult carers are people aged 16 to 25 who provide vital care to family or friends with a disability, illness or addiction. Their added responsibilities mean they are three times as likely as their peers to not be in education, employment or training.

Daisy Falconer, programme manager at Carers Trust, said: “That’s why this programme had to be about more than just jobs. It was about raising aspirations, helping them see a future beyond caring. The results have been astonishing and the change in these young people wouldn’t have been possible without their local carers centres and the players of the People’s Postcode Lottery. We hope to expand these opportunities so even more young carers can build the future they deserve.”

Young carers from Fife and Blackpool who took part in the project (Pic: Submitted)

The one-year project, which finished recently, allowed them to access support, engage in social activities, join pre-employability workshops and respite activities. Key to their success was creating a dedicated space for young carers where carers could step away from responsibility, meet people who understood, and think about their own futures.

Fife Young Carers Centre built stronger relationships with local businesses, colleges and training providers, making sure that young carers weren’t overlooked when it came to jobs, apprenticeships or education. Through CV workshops, the young carers understood all about the transferable skills they have gained from their roles at home.

They were allowed to share their experience with employers including the BBC, Department of Work and Pensions, M&S and SSE Energy. In total, the project in Fife and a similar one in Blackpool collaborated with more than 90 educators, employers and local organisations.

Carson, 23, from Fife, is a carer for his younger brother who lives with Down’s syndrome, autism and other conditions. His brother needs 24-hour care and Carson helps with his medication, food, dressing and keeping him entertained.

Carson, a young carer from Fife (Pic: Submitted)

He said: “I’m in my final year of college so it’s perfect timing where I need to think about getting a job. I won’t fully stop my caring role obviously but I need to be getting on with my own life at the age I am.

“Being a carer was never something I put on my CV but I have revised it to include that now. Previously I was always worried about not having that experience and skills displayed on my CV, especially at 23 where I feel I should have something to put there.

”Realising that employers maybe do want to know this and do want to know that the skills I have developed with my caring role can be transferred into other areas has been a real confidence boost.”

Allison Logan, service manager, said the initiative helped to ease the social isolation many young carers feel.

“The projects allowed for learning, upskilling and opportunities to spend time with peers,” She said. “Trips and the employability residential allowed for more than just learning. They had opportunities to relax and unwind, spend time doing things they wouldn’t usually have the time or means to do and spend time with peers without the demands of their caring roles.

“It has been a super successful project and has influenced a lot of positive changes and progress that we will continue to build on.”

For more about how Carers Trust visit its https://carers.org/young-carers-futures-hub/young-carers-futures-hub