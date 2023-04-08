News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
10 minutes ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
55 minutes ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs
18 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
19 hours ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate

Innovative woodland project launches in Fife to help improve people’s wellbeing

An innovative woodland project has been launched in Fife to help people improve their wellbeing.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 8th Apr 2023, 08:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 08:48 BST

Fife Coast and Countryside Trust (FCCT) has unveiled Branching Out, a collaboration with Scottish Forestry, at Silverburn Park in Leven.

Adults are now taking part in outdoor activities for three hours once a week, for 12 weeks, and undertaking conservation tasks that contribute to the park’s management and development.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

These include preparing ground to plant wheat for ‘Scotland The Bread’, a field to fork wheat production project. There will also be some tree planting with Fife’s community tree planting officer.

The woodland project is running at Silverburn Park, LevenThe woodland project is running at Silverburn Park, Leven
The woodland project is running at Silverburn Park, Leven
Most Popular

Photography assignments are being used as a tool to help participants engage with the natural space around them. Photos will then be edited and curated for display in an outdoor exhibition at the end of the programme.

Participants are also completing their John Muir Award in which they will discover a natural space, explore it, conserve it and share their experience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The trust got £5000 from the National Lottery Community Fund to help launch the project.

People taking part have been referred to the programme from both the NHS and community support charities.Aidan Duncan, FCCT’s education manager, said: “Branching Out is based on the knowledge that spending time in nature is beneficial to our health: we can concentrate better, feel fitter, and improve our mood and confidence.

“It’s a tried and tested programme that’s benefited many people since Forestry Commission Scotland first ran it in 2009.

“There’s no provision in Fife so I’m really pleased we can fulfill an unmet need and help people improve their wellbeing through the power of nature.”

FifeParticipants