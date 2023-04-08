Fife Coast and Countryside Trust (FCCT) has unveiled Branching Out, a collaboration with Scottish Forestry, at Silverburn Park in Leven.

Adults are now taking part in outdoor activities for three hours once a week, for 12 weeks, and undertaking conservation tasks that contribute to the park’s management and development.

These include preparing ground to plant wheat for ‘Scotland The Bread’, a field to fork wheat production project. There will also be some tree planting with Fife’s community tree planting officer.

The woodland project is running at Silverburn Park, Leven

Photography assignments are being used as a tool to help participants engage with the natural space around them. Photos will then be edited and curated for display in an outdoor exhibition at the end of the programme.

Participants are also completing their John Muir Award in which they will discover a natural space, explore it, conserve it and share their experience.

The trust got £5000 from the National Lottery Community Fund to help launch the project.

People taking part have been referred to the programme from both the NHS and community support charities.Aidan Duncan, FCCT’s education manager, said: “Branching Out is based on the knowledge that spending time in nature is beneficial to our health: we can concentrate better, feel fitter, and improve our mood and confidence.

“It’s a tried and tested programme that’s benefited many people since Forestry Commission Scotland first ran it in 2009.