Inside a family home in a sleepy north-east Fife hamlet with its own stone-built traditional bothy
This fabulous family home in a sleepy hamlet in north-east Fife is on the market at offers over £540,000.
Despite its traditional appearance the house was built in 2007 with a charming stone façade. The house has great charm along with delightful features and many of the rooms have double or triple aspect windows bringing in natural light and overlook the beautiful mature gardens.
The immaculate contemporary accommodation comprises three reception rooms and four bedrooms. The property boasts a beautiful wrap around mature garden and there is a stone built traditional bothy and old stable building that offer a number of uses and offer developed potential subject to planning consent.