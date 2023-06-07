News you can trust since 1871
Inside a family home in a sleepy north-east Fife hamlet with its own stone-built traditional bothy

The Old Stables is in the beautifully kept village of Brunton, surrounded by beautiful countryside with the impressive backdrop of the hills of the Green Craigs and Normans Law just a short distance away – and, despite its rural location, it is well placed for access to Cupar just seven miles away.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 7th Jun 2023, 17:32 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 17:33 BST

This fabulous family home in a sleepy hamlet in north-east Fife is on the market at offers over £540,000.

Despite its traditional appearance the house was built in 2007 with a charming stone façade. The house has great charm along with delightful features and many of the rooms have double or triple aspect windows bringing in natural light and overlook the beautiful mature gardens.

The immaculate contemporary accommodation comprises three reception rooms and four bedrooms. The property boasts a beautiful wrap around mature garden and there is a stone built traditional bothy and old stable building that offer a number of uses and offer developed potential subject to planning consent.

Despite its traditional appearance the house was built in 2007

1. The Old Stables, Brunton, Cupar

Despite its traditional appearance the house was built in 2007 Photo: Galbraith

The perfect spot in summer ...

2. The Old Stables, Brunton, Cupar

The perfect spot in summer ... Photo: Galbraith

The perfect setting for rural living

3. The Old Stables, Brunton, Cupar

The perfect setting for rural living Photo: Galbraith

Is there a better setting for a home anywhere in Fife?

4. The Old Stables, Brunton, Cupar

Is there a better setting for a home anywhere in Fife? Photo: Galbraith

