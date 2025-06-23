Inside Fife home for sale with panoramic views of countryside

Galbraith is marketing, The Walled Garden which sits southwest of Cupar. It has four reception rooms, four bedrooms and two bathrooms – all of which enjoy uninterrupted panoramic views over open countryside. It’s on sale with offers £885,000. Full details here
Built in 2000 on the footprint of original outbuildings, the main house has a bespoke kitchen which leads to spacious reception areas, including a triple aspect living room with wood burning stove and access to an expansive outdoor terrace.
Dominic Wedderburn, who is handling the sale, said: “The Walled Garden is an idyllic and versatile rural home. It offers not only beautiful interior space and stunning views, but also a level of peace and privacy that’s increasingly rare, whilst being within easy reach of major towns and transport links.”
A striking first floor sitting room provides a peaceful retreat with floor to ceiling glazing framing the rural vistas. Extensive and colourful gardens are securely enclosed by a C-listed stone wall and feature lawns, mature trees, seating areas and a porcelain-slabbed terrace ideal for al fresco dining.
There is also a detached, stone built former schoolhouse which has a living space, WC and loft making it suitable for a studio, home office or guest accommodation. There is also a double garage with electric doors, power and water, a stone built store and a large monoblock parking area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.