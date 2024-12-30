Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s a care home that looks nothing like one. The bungalows are modern and smart, and you are as likely to see kids pouring into the nursery as you are bumping into family arriving to meet relatives in the adjacent home.

Built on the former site of Kirkland High School in Methil, the inter-generational village isn’t just a first for Fife, but for Scotland - one that could be the blueprint for the future.

And it is a genuine village with the buildings wrapped round a pleasant green, with wide roads and plenty of parking for visitors and residents.

It incorporates a 36-bed care home, an integrated nursery, extra care housing properties for older people and four specific needs bungalows where any adaptations are done so well you don’t even notice them. Add in a day care service and a cafe for the wider community, and you have a model that brings people of all ages together.

Look what I made! (Pic: FHCSP)

And people - not buildings - sit at the heart of the ground-breaking initiative which is run by Fife Health and Social Care.

Lynne Garvey, director, said: “This isn’t just bricks and mortar, it’s a fresh approach to bring people across the generations together.”

The village opened its doors to the media for the first time shortly before Christmas when the day room was filled with youngsters from the nursery singing festive carols with residents, and sharing Christmas cards. By bringing young and old together, the aim is to promote a greater understanding and respect between generations.

Brianne Harley, senior early years worker, said: “The children love it. They don’t call them residents - they call them their friends. It’s a battle to see who gets to go! The children are also very respectful - they know this is where people live.”

A Christmas visit to Methilhaven's inter generational care village (Pic: FHCSP)

Those relationships have been built up since the doors opened last July, and are now so strong there is a waiting list to get places in the nursery, with many parents factoring it into their choice. The children, aged between two and five, get the chance to visit the residents twice a week, but the door is also open for birthday and anniversary visits when cards and cakes are made and delivered. It is as flexible and informal as it can be.

That access is the polar opposite of most schools which only visit their local homes at Christmas

Alexandria Johnston, headteacher at Methilhaven - and also Woodlands Family Nurture Centre and Paxton Early Learning Centre - explained: “ A lot of research went into this about the importance of inter-generational planning and the impact it has on people’s mental health. Many nurseries and schools link up care homes but that can be seasonal. Here they come and go all the time to build that relationship. That gives children new skills for life, and it is fantastic for residents mental health as well. We hope this is the first of many.”

It’s safe to say the change has been transformational. The children love popping in, and the residents look forward to their visits which help break down the generational barriers. They get to share memories of their own childhood, share their photos and also show them the adaptations that help people with disability live an independent life - and then there’s the simple, sheer joy of hearing young voices in the corridor.

The joy of receiving a Christmas card (Pic: FHCSP)

Sheila Cook, aged 82, said: “It takes me back to my childhood. We love having children here - they are a wee bit shy at first but soon get to know us. They teach us things as well.”

She was joined by fellow residents Ken and Betty - and Ken is the clear favourite of the kids! - to underline the two-way benefit that sits at the heart of the village’s ethos.

Lynsey Fraser, unit manager at Methilhaven Home, has been there from the start. She said: “You can see for yourself the interaction between the old people and children and how it impacts in direct ways. It is fantastic for the children to visit and meet older people they do not necessarily know. We want the links to be meaningful for all who take part - we ask what they love and enjoy - they really enjoy the meets and it gives them a sense of purpose. They give people a sense of pride in their day, and it also brings back their own childhood experiences and memories which is good, especially with a diagnosis of dementia.

“There are now special relationships with the children and adults - that’s the big difference here, and as a staff group we are also all on the same site and know each other. We have good relationships to” The village is also very much part of the community with a cafe open to all which also helps to bridge the generation gap.

Bridging the generation gap (Pic: FHCSP)

Added Lynsey: “People know about the reputation of the care home and the initiative. For some people it is part of their decision making when they go into care - they want to have that relationship and connection.

“We also have families locally with grandparents often in their 40s who don’t have that older generation to turn to any more. The fact we are able to bring them all together is important - it is all about skills for life.

“The aim is to bridge the age discrimination gap - and this village is the perfect place to start that. The residents are also positive role models with lived experience they can share that with the children - whether that’s making soup for the first time, or showing them around and how their rooms have aids to help them.”

Up to half a dozen youngsters will visit at any one time, but the door is open to them at all times - Hallowe’en saw them go trick or treating around the residents’ doors - once they have the confidence to join in.

The village has also been inundated with visitors every day as the community and local groups from Sea Cadets to Rotarians - all offer their support and make it a special place for all.