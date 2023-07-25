Inside spacious semi-detached home in quiet Kirkcaldy street – on offer at over £240,000
A semi-detached home in a quiet street in Kirkcaldy is on the market at offers over £240,000.
Yopa Fife is marketing the property in Viewforth Terrace, a popular area for home buyers. It is spacious and beautifully presented, and includes a bay windowed lounge with feature fireplace; modern refitted kitchen with adjoining dining area - and French doors lead out to the decked area in the garden.
There is a downstairs WC master bedroom with bay window and ample space for bedroom furniture, a second double bedroom, and bathroom with white three piece suite. There is also a separate shower cubicle with splash tiling, and an attic room with Velux roof window.
