The home is in a quiet street (Pic: Yopa)
Inside spacious semi-detached home in quiet Kirkcaldy street – on offer at over £240,000

A semi-detached home in a quiet street in Kirkcaldy is on the market at offers over £240,000.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 25th Jul 2023, 14:14 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 14:14 BST

Yopa Fife is marketing the property in Viewforth Terrace, a popular area for home buyers. It is spacious and beautifully presented, and includes a bay windowed lounge with feature fireplace; modern refitted kitchen with adjoining dining area - and French doors lead out to the decked area in the garden.

There is a downstairs WC master bedroom with bay window and ample space for bedroom furniture, a second double bedroom, and bathroom with white three piece suite. There is also a separate shower cubicle with splash tiling, and an attic room with Velux roof window.

Details at https://www.yopa.co.uk/properties/details/350030

The semi-detached property is on the market at offers over £240,000.

The semi-detached property is on the market at offers over £240,000.

It has a modern, refitted kitchen

It has a modern, refitted kitchen

The dining area leads out to the decked area in the garden.

The dining area leads out to the decked area in the garden.

The bathroom

The bathroom

