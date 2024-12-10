Inside terraced Fife house with stunning sea views up for auction at £86,000 below Home Report

The property at East Green, Anstruther has a guide price of over £399,000 - some £86,000 below the Home Report valuation. The B-listed house is being brought to auction by Auction House Scotland.

It boasts stunning views over Anstruther Harbour from its quaint wooden terrace, and even has its own little courtyard.

Inside, East Green mainly comprises four bedroom, two reception rooms, a dining kitchen, and a bathroom. The front door opens to the reception hall which has stairs to the upper floor and accesses the garage, a cloakroom/WC, the dining room and the kitchen.

The kitchen features an island, floor and wall mounted units and granite surfaces, and overlooks the courtyard garden. Off the kitchen is a utility room, while the dining room is positioned to the front of the building.

On the first floor, there are two bedrooms - master with en suite - and a large lounge with sliding doors leading out onto a terrace with sea views beyond the harbour. On the second floor there are two further bedrooms, a box room, and a bathroom. The garden incorporates a paved area and wooden stairs leading up to the terrace.

