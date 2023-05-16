Inside the two Fife properties featured on the latest series of BBC show Scotland's Home of the Year

Two Fife properties are among those vying to be named Scotland’s Home of the Year 2023.

Alexandra Apartment in Kirkcaldy and Mount Frost in Markinch feature in the first episode of the popular BBC series which was first shown on Monday night.

The show sees interior designer Anna Campbell Jones, architect and lecturer Michael Angus and guest judge Banjo Beale – winner of the BBC’s Interior Design Masters – search for outstanding homes across Scotland. The judges visit three properties in each episode and must score them on architectural merit, distinctive design and original style to decide which one will make it to the competition’s finale.

While looking at properties in the East of the country, they visit the Lang Toun where Gary Gourlay lives in a refurbished double upper Victorian property, Alexandra Apartment with flatmate Sammy. Gary transformed the property, undertaking all the renovation work himself and taking the building back to brickwork. These days, a collection of art and objects dominate his home, sitting alongside vintage furniture – a true reflection of the homeowner.

The trio of judges also pay a visit to Markinch during the episode to view Mount Frost, the home of Emma and Scott Gillespie and their sons Howie and Torin. With their 90s built home stuck in a timewarp the couple lovingly transformed it into a family, open living home. The colourful interior is evident across the home’s four floors as bright colours dominate. The master bedroom is more sedate with a watercolour scheme embodied in the soft furnishings and slated screens hide a quirky dressing area.

The two properties in the Kingdom are up against the Old Train House in Edinburgh during the first episode – a former Victorian train station that’s been transformed into a family home.

We’ll not spoil the surprise of which property impressed the judges most and made it through to the final as the contender from the East. Catch up on the episode featuring the local properties on BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile, homeowners are being invited to apply to take part in the sixth series of Scotland’s Home of the Year. From bijou properties to grand conversions, tradition to modern, city dwellings to rural havens, the next series will search for outstanding homes which embody design, style and amazing architecture.

For details on how to apply visit www.bbc.co.uk/shoty

