Inside two-bed flat in Fife town going to auction with starting bid at just £46,000

The spacious two-bedroom lower cottage flat on Cardenden Road, Lochgelly, is going under the hammer Auction House Scotland’s next in-room auction on Thursday, November 28.

The agent said it was in of some renovations - a fact reflected in the starting price which is 29% less than its Home Report value of £65,000.

The flat includes a hall, bright and spacious lounge, kitchen with door leading out to the garden, shower room, and two bedrooms. There is a parking area to the front, and a garden area to the rear, which incorporates a hut and a small summerhouse.

The flat requires some degree of modernisation and repair but offers excellent potential for a range of buyers, including owner occupiers or buy-to-let investors.

The auction will be live streamed allowing interested bidders the option to watch and bid online, whilst telephone and proxy bidding is also available. All bidders are required to register to bid before participating.

For further information about the property and the auction, visit https://www.auctionhouse.co.uk/scotland/auction/lot/134133 or call Auction House Scotland on 0141 339 4466.

