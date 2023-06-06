News you can trust since 1871
The property is set to go under the hammer

Inside two-bedroom flat billed as cheapest in Fife set for auction at £30,000

A flat billed as the cheapest for sale in Fife is set to go under the hammer.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 6th Jun 2023, 14:28 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 14:29 BST

The two-bedroom home in Wellesley Road in Methil is being offered at a starting price of £30,000 - 40% below its Home Report valuation of £50,000. Although in need of some TLC, it is seen as a bargain for the successful bidder.

Located in the Swan View building, which was formerly a hotel before being converted to flats, the property consists of an entrance hallway, open plan lounge, two double bedrooms and a bathroom. It also benefits from a new boiler, neutral decoration throughout and private parking.

The flat at 554 Swan View will be open to bids at Auction House Scotland’s in-room auction at 2.00pm on July 20 at the Radisson RED Hotel, in Tunnel Street, Glasgow. The auction will also be live streamed allowing interested bidders the option to watch and bid online, whilst telephone and proxy bidding is also available if potential buyers are unable to attend the auction to bid in person. All bidders are required to register to bid before participating.

Details and photos of the property can be viewed https://www.auctionhouse.co.uk/scotland/auction/lot/121770

The first floor flat is seen as a bargain for whoever snaps it up

1. Fife's cheapest property

The first floor flat is seen as a bargain for whoever snaps it up

The view from thew window

The view from thew window

The kitchen

The kitchen

The view from the outside

The view from the outside

