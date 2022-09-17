Inspection of headstones in Carnbee Cemetery set to start
Routine safety inspections of headstones at Carnbee Cemetery are set to start this week.
Fife Council will begin the inspections on Tuesday, September 20.
Any headsontes found to require attention will be made safe as sympathetically as possible by the survey team.
In a small number of instances it may be necessary to fence off larger memorials until specialist contractors have had an opportunity to inspect them.
Signage advising of the inspections will be placed around the cemetery.
Liz Murphy, service manager, bereavement services, said: “Fife Council has a duty of care to provide a safe environment in each of our 115 cemeteries and churchyards for both the public who visit them and council staff who work there.
“I'd encourage local people who have kin within this cemetery to get in touch so that we can keep them advised of any remedial work required.
“I'd also urge members of the public to be respectful in and around cemeteries and to report any concerns regarding cemetery safety to Fife Council.”
For more information please contact Liz Murphy, Bereavement Services, Fife Council by emailing [email protected] or calling 01592 583524 during office hours.