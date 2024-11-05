Burntisland Primary School is celebrating a positive report card after a recent inspection.

Staff at the school and nursery received ‘good’ ratings across all the key areas. The report, published following a recent inspection by Education Scotland, praised new headteacher, Louise Gordon, and her deputies for their leadership, and noted that the improvements inspectors wanted to see had all been actioned.

The school got a ‘good’ rating in all areas of focus, including learning, teaching and assessment and raising attainment. The Care Inspectorate also visited the nursery at Burntisland where the same feedback was given.

Mrs Gordon said “The team of inspectors has been really positive about many aspects of the school and nursery, and a good evaluation across all areas is a great foundation from us to continue to grow and develop as a whole community.

Burntisland Primary School impressed the inspectors (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“Every one of our staff have really pulled together and embraced change, and it was great to have confirmation of our own self-evaluation, confirming the areas we knew were strengths and agreeing with plans and the direction of change.”

In the school, inspectors noted the positive steps taken to track and monitor children’s progress in learning and for the interventions staff deliver to help children close learning gaps. They found that children were polite and well-mannered and that they behaved well.

In the nursery a key strength was the high-quality interactions between staff and children which were found to be very effective in supporting children to learn and progress well.

Alan Cumming, education manager, congratulated all who contributed to the successful inspection.

He added: “We are delighted that Burntisland Primary School and Nursey's recent inspection report from Education Scotland has recognised the progress the school has made. In particular the leadership of Mrs Gordon and the hard work of her team which is creating a positive learning environment."

Fiona Embleton, who chairs the Parent Council, added: “We are delighted with the recent inspection report, which truly reflects the incredible hard work and commitment of our school staff—in particular the senior leadership team and Mrs. Gordon, whose swift actions since her appointment have already enhanced learning and attainment.

We are also immensely pleased to have such a close, collaborative partnership with the school, which has been noted during the inspection. Being actively involved and included in ongoing conversations about the needs of our children and families allows us to work together to create a more supportive and inclusive environment which helps ensure the school is a place where all students can thrive.”