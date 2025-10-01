Inspectors’ glowing report for one of Fife’s smallest primary schools

Inspectors have praised a small Fife school for its warm, inclusive atmosphere where ‘thrive and achieve.”

The glowing report came after a visit to Dunbog Primary in North East Fife which was rated “‘very good’ in the two areas assessed areas of learning teaching and assessment, and raising attainment and achievement.

The school, which has just 32 pupils, welcomed inspectors recently, and their report has just been published.

It noted that “all children are highly motivated in their learning. They love coming to school and are eager to engage in the activities planned across the day..”

Inspectors highlighted a number of key strengths,and found the staff know their learners well, adding: “Highly skilled teachers and support staff ensure children benefit from effective learning and teaching experiences across the school. Led by the headteacher, all learning is carefully planned to meet the needs of all learners.”

Children are also making very good progress in literacy and English and numeracy and mathematics and enjoy learning outdoors.

The report added: “Digital technology is used very well across the school to support and enhance learning and the school’s and ‘the whole school focus on Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) facilitates motivating learning and ensures children enjoy skills development and enquiry based learning as they progress through the school.”

Areas identified for improvement included the presentation of written work and developing continuing opportunities across the curriculum, for children to demonstrate and apply their learning in real life contexts both indoors and outside.

Susan Ewing, headteacher, said: “I am delighted the report recognises the strong partnership working we have with parents and our wider community. We are committed to ensuring Dunbog Primary School provides a nurturing environment where children enjoy learning and are given lots of opportunities to achieve success across the curriculum. It is pleasing the report recognises the efforts of our whole school community in ensuring each child in our Dunbog family can reach their full potential.

“Areas for improvement had already been identified through our self evaluation processes and we are confident we are making good progress in these areas.”