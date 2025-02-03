Inspectors’ praise for Fife nursery with inspiring manager and excellent staff

Staff at a Fife nursery are celebrating a glowing report.

Newcastle Early Learning Nursery in Glenrothes was rated as very good and excellent following a visit from the Care Inspectorate.

The nursery, which is attached to Newcastle Primary School in Glenrothes, caters for up to 24 youngsters aged from 10 months to two years.

Inspectors made an unannounced visit last month, and their report, just published, is hugely positive. It came after they spoke to staff, reviewed feedback from eight families, and saw for themselves how the nursery operates.

Staff and youngsters at Newcastle Early Learning Nursery in Glenrothes celebrate a fantastic report (Pic: Submitted)

They rated the venue’s care, play and learning as very good, and gave similar marks for its setting, and staff team. Its leadership was described as “excellent” and given a top mark of six.

The inspectors report stated: “Children had fun, they were engaged and challenged, as they explored a wide range of interesting resources and exciting experiences. Staff worked very well together to deliver positive outcomes for children. The manager was friendly, visible and approachable, which strengthened relationships with families. The manager and staff team were passionate about their improvement journey. Highly effective self-evaluation and quality assurance processes were embedded.

“The inspiring manager empowered all staff to be actively involved in improving the service. An innovative approach to distributed leadership motivated all staff to take full ownership of their leadership role and supported them to influence and lead change. Children and their families benefitted from a team who were clearly committed to improving outcomes for everyone. Effective staff deployment ensured that the needs of children were well met throughout their day”

Inspectors paid tribute to the “exceptionally strong, highly effective and aspirational leadership of the service” and noticed it led to “outstanding outcomes for children and their families.”

They added: “The manager had looked outward and had shared this inspirational practice with the sector at local authority level through a variety of approaches. This has included supporting colleagues through visits to other settings, speaking at local authority quality improvement sessions to share practice and supporting a pedagogical approach to play and learning in primary one.

“On a national level articles have been published on their innovative approaches to distributed leadership and preparing for inspection. By sharing this outstanding practice the service is supporting improvement at not only a local authority level but nationally across Scotland.”