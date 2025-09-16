Inspectors praise for Kirkcaldy pupils’ pride in their primary school

Inspectors have given their verdict on the performance of a Kirkcaldy primary school following a recent visit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A team from Education Scotland presented its report on Fair Isle Primary after meeting with pupils, staff and parents in June.

And they praised the children’s leadership and pride in their school, alongside the quality and consistency in learning and teaching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspection team said staff have created a caring, inclusive learning environment where positive relationships are central to school life. Children demonstrated pride in their school, a strong sense of belonging and are developing leadership skills while achieving well across a

Inspectors visited Fair Isle School in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Google Maps)

range of areas.

Senior leaders and staff have also developed effective partnerships with the local community which are helping to improve children’s learning experiences and wellbeing.

Inspectors noted teachers’ collaborative approaches which are improving the quality and consistency of learning and teaching, and they consistently provide children with clear routines in well-organised classrooms, where learners are aware of what they are learning and why.

Teachers’ effective work on developing mental agility and knowledge of fractions, particularly in the upper stages. This is increasing children’s confidence and improving their skills in working with number.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Areas identified for improvement included continuing to build on the positive work staff have started in deepening their understanding of national standards, and focus on ensuring learning is well matched to the needs of all children. Inspectors said this should lead to raised attainment for children.

Vicki Bell, headteacher said: “We are delighted with the recent report published and the positive comments The inspection team highlighted many strengths including our consistent approach to teaching and learning as well as our effective use of PEF funding to improve readiness to learn, well-being and notable gains in attainment.

“This is testament to the hard work, commitment and dedication of the staff team, our children and our whole school community, including the strong partnership working we have with a variety of services.

“We look forward to implementing the recommendations from the inspection. I am incredibly proud of our children and commitment of the whole staff team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Cumming, Fife Council education manager added: “It is easy to underestimate the hard work and leadership that is required to achieve the outcomes in this report. The areas for development are already identified priorities that the school is working towards.”