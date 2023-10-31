Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A team from Education Scotland visited Pitteuchar East Primary School in Glenrothes and listed a host of key strengths.

They found staff have established positive and caring relationships across the whole school community that support the wellbeing of children and families. Senior leaders and staff understand the challenges faced by the community as a result of the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis.

The headteacher and staff’s strong partnerships have helped to improve children's wellbeing, develop creativity in the curriculum and support professional learning. They also make effective use of digital technology and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) to support children’s learning experiences.

Pitteuchar East Primary School (Pic: Google Maps)

Inspectors want to see the school’s senior leaders and staff working together to improve more quickly outcomes for children, and review approaches to planning, teaching and assessment of children’s learning.

Following the report, Education Scotland will ask Fife Council for a progress update within one year. That will then determine if any further engagement with the school is required.