Inspectors publish report after visit to Fife primary school

Inspectors have given their assessment of how a Fife primary school is running.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 31st Oct 2023, 11:34 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 11:34 GMT
A team from Education Scotland visited Pitteuchar East Primary School in Glenrothes and listed a host of key strengths.

They found staff have established positive and caring relationships across the whole school community that support the wellbeing of children and families. Senior leaders and staff understand the challenges faced by the community as a result of the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis.

The headteacher and staff’s strong partnerships have helped to improve children's wellbeing, develop creativity in the curriculum and support professional learning. They also make effective use of digital technology and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) to support children’s learning experiences.

Pitteuchar East Primary School (Pic: Google Maps)Pitteuchar East Primary School (Pic: Google Maps)
Inspectors want to see the school’s senior leaders and staff working together to improve more quickly outcomes for children, and review approaches to planning, teaching and assessment of children’s learning.

Following the report, Education Scotland will ask Fife Council for a progress update within one year. That will then determine if any further engagement with the school is required.

Pitteuchar East has a school roll of 225, and is one nine primary schools associated with Auchmuty High School, with almost all P7 pupils transferring there.

