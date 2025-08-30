Inspectors return to Fife primary school to assess improvements

A Fife primary school has refreshed its vision and values according to inspectors following a return visit.

Warout Primary School in Glenrothes welcomed a team from Education Scotland which wanted to see the progress on a number of areas of improvement identified in the original inspection in September 2024. They were satisfied with what they saw, and no further visits are planned.

They noted the school’s refreshed vision which has improved behaviour, increased motivation, and created a more positive school culture. Senior leaders and teachers have enhanced the quality of learning and teaching, focusing on pace, challenge and progress. Professional development, lesson collaboration, and peer support have all resulted in more engaging lessons and improved pupil progress.

The inspectors noted attainment in literacy and numeracy was rising, with most pupils now meeting national standards. Targeted interventions, including new approaches to writing, have raised attainment significantly. Staff are also supporting children requiring additional help through a range of strategies.

Inspectors have delivered their report after a visit to Warout Primary School in Glenrothes (Pic: Google Maps)

The introduction of ‘Making a Difference’ groups has also empowered pupils to take leadership roles such as peer mediators, reading and sports ambassadors, and digital leaders. These are helping children build confidence, teamwork, and problem-solving skills.

Attendance remains above the local authority average, supported by strong relationships with families and improved monitoring. Senior leaders have also strengthened tracking systems, enabling more effective planning and targeted support to close attainment gaps.

Lynne Stott, headteacher said: “We are proud that the inspection team have recognised the good progress we have made since our original inspection. Our staff and whole school community continue to show dedication and commitment to ensure all pupils have high aspirations of success.”

Mary McKay, Fife Council education manager, added: “The school has made significant progress since its inspection in September 2024, demonstrating a strong commitment to raising expectations, improving learning, and supporting children’s achievement. School leaders and staff have shown true commitment to the school community, working together to reflect and improve as a team. Leadership roles for pupils have created a strong sense of belonging and a positive learning environment across the school."