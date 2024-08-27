Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Fife school which offers residential care and education to young people with complex and additional support needs faces a further visit from inspectors who want to see more improvements.

Hillside School in Aberdour was given a timescale to make changes after a highly critical report following an unannounced inspection in January.

HM Inspectors returned and noted a range of improvements had been put into place, but, in a letter to parents and carers, said “there remain important aspects where further progress is required.”

Their original report called for immediate alternatives to be found to placing children in face-down holds to protect children and young people from injury or harm which inspectors said were “not appropriate to keep children and young people safe.”

Hillside School Aberdour (Pic: Fife Free Press)

They told the headteacher and staff alternatives to physical intervention “need to be considered, agreed and implemented.”

Their letter to parents said the school’s complaints procedures have been strengthened and updated with clear guidance provided for staff and young people. Staff now confidently report issues, and helpful information produced in child-friendly language for young people which details how they can raise a complaint.

“There is now consistency in staff approaches, including in the use of physical intervention when it is deemed necessary,” the inspectors noted. “Staff are clear about the new arrangements and feel they are working well. They are now using the approaches and strategies outlined in individual crisis support plans (ICSPs).”

The inspectors said senior leaders at Hillside have reviewed the use of physical intervention and provided staff with appropriate professional learning. A detailed restraint reduction policy is now in place, and, as a result, there have been no instances of the use of prone restraint since the initial inspection in January, and the number of incidents of physical intervention has decreased significantly.

“There is now a clearer understanding across the school about when the use of physical intervention is appropriate” they said. “Senior leaders should continue to ensure that regular, consistently high-quality professional learning is provided for all staff.”

Inspectors said Hillside’s governance arrangements had progressed but need to be strengthened further. They said there were “important areas of improvement” that the proprietor needs to address to improve their scrutiny of school performance and provide support and challenge to senior leaders, adding: “The proprietor and senior leaders do not yet have sufficient understanding of their respective roles in relation to school governance.

The inspectors said they will return for a further inspection within four months and discuss with the proprietor of the publication of this letter. We will discuss with the proprietor the details of this inspection. When we return to inspect the school, we will write to you as parents informing you of the progress the school has made.

January’s original report also noted that “all children and young people report that they feel safe in Hillside School. Most children and young people are happy at school and enjoy most of their classes.” Inspectors will return within four months to get an update on the improvements they outlined to the proprietor and head teacher and inform parents of what they find.