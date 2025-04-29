Inspectors welcome ‘ambitious vision’ for Fife high school after visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Inspectors have signed off their report after a visit to a high school in Kirkcaldy.

St Andrew’s High School was rated as satisfactory and good following the Education Scotland visit. It said headteacher Jon Caroll had “made a promising start” and his senior leadership team have set “an ambitious vision for the school and identified key priorities to drive improvement.”

In a letter to parents, the inspectors said: “We are confident that the school has the capacity to continue to improve and so we will make no more visits in connection with this inspection. “

The school, which has 941 pupils - a number that has risen in recent years - is based on Overton Road. Leadership, learning and teaching, and raising attainment were all described as satisfactory, while wellbeing, equality and inclusion were rated as good.

St Andrew's High School, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Google Maps)

The report noted: “There is a calm and purposeful learning environment across the school and almost all young people participate well in their learning. In almost all lessons, there are very positive and respectful relationships between staff and young people and this is encouraging them to embrace the school vision of always doing their best.

“Almost all young people behave well in class and across the school. At times, a few young people demonstrate low level disengagement from their learning. This can be the case when lessons are overly teacher-led.” Inspectors found that relationships between young people and staff were very positive and young people demonstrate a readiness to learn, adding: “There is a positive culture of learning that reflects the Gospel values.

Pupil support and guidance staff provide high quality targeted support that is improving young people’s attendance and engagement in school, noting: “In addition, young people who learn in the department of extended needs benefit from warm, nurturing approaches. Staff are sensitive and responsive to their individual needs.”

The report said the introduction of a range of new courses and programmes in the senior phase and more effective, targeted support for young people has resulted in improved positive destinations.

Inspectors also outlined several areas for further improvement at St Andrew’s.

They included an improved approach to monitoring and evaluating work to demonstrate improved outcomes for young people, while senior and middle leaders should work together with staff to raise attainment for all young people.