Inspectors welcome improvements at Fife residential school after return visit

Hillside School Aberdour (Pic: Fife Free Press)

A Fife school which offers residential care and education to young people with complex and additional support needs has made a series of improvements, inspectors have revealed after their most recent visit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hillside School in Aberdour was given a timescale to make changes after a highly critical report following an unannounced inspection last January.

HM Inspectors returned in August and highlighted “important aspects where further progress is required.” It promised an update four months on, and has now written to all parents tom outline what steps have been taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspectors’ original report called for immediate alternatives to be found to placing children in face-down holds to protect children and young people from injury or harm which inspectors said were “not appropriate to keep children and young people safe.”

In their latest update, they said there continued to be no instances of the use of prone restraint since December 2023, and the number of incidents of physical intervention continues to decrease.

Their report stated: “The school has made strong progress in promoting positive relationships and behaviour and reducing the use of physical intervention. All staff have received comprehensive training on de-escalation and proactive strategies to support young people effectively. As a result, staff are more confident helping young people without the need to use physical intervention.”

Inspectors also said staff have an increased confidence in identifying and reporting any concerns about a young person, while child and wellbeing concern forms are now embedded in practice and used consistently across the school. Reported concerns are also followed up timeously by either senior leaders, the principal teacher or shift managers in the care homes. Senior leaders have further embedded and strengthened the complaints procedures. As a result, staff and young people are clear on how to raise a complaint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff are also trained appropriately in conducting adapted life space interviews (LSI) following an incident. These are being used more consistently to support young people to express their views, recall events and discuss their feelings.

“Young people are increasingly able to work with staff to reflect on their actions,” noted the inspectors who said staff would benefit from further training to support them to carry out LSIs for reluctant young people and neurodivergent learners effectively.

They noted progress has been made in most areas for improvement, and added: “We will visit Hillside School within four months to review areas for improvement requiring further progress, and specifically in relation to governance arrangements.”

Parents will be updated again after the next visit.