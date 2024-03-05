Intern role for partially sighted Fife man at charity which has supported him since childhood

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fraser Wilson, from Cupar, has been partially sighted since birth and has been supported by Seescape since he was a child.

Now the 28-year-old is working at the charity, which supports more than 3500 people every year, thanks to a new internship designed to give blind and partially sighted people a foot on the career ladder.

Seescape - formerly Fife Society for the Blind - offered the nine-month paid placement to develop workplace skills and experience for people who have struggled to find work due to sight loss.

Pictures of Fraser Wilson with Stuart Beveridge Head of Accessible Technology at Seescape (Pic: submitted)

Fraser, who has a master’s degree in public policy from the University of Stirling, aims to start work in policy research using the experience he is gaining at Seescape. His appointment means a quarter of the charity’s staff have visual impairments, including his line manager Lindsey McDonald, who is able to provide peer support to him through her own experience of sight loss.

Fraser's role involves supporting Seescape’s work to help those with sight loss live more independently through a range of services including rehabilitation, advice, and technology demonstrations. He is gaining first-hand experience of supporting others with sight loss, including supporting clients in their homes, working with volunteers and developing administrative and IT skills.

Seescape also offers social opportunities to those with visual impairments across Fife, as well as community-based assessments, home visits, and drop-ins at its visual impairment hub in Glenrothes to give information on the latest support and technologies available.

The internship forms part of the national Get Set Progress internship programme set up by Thomas Pocklington Trust.

Fraser said: “While I have had a number of roles, I haven’t had much luck finding full-time permanent employment. There are often difficulties at work because I am partially sighted. For example, in one role I needed to count cash, but found it difficult to see to do it. Itt is really important that people are supported by people who are also blind and partially-sighted. You are able to provide more meaningful support and you really understand the issues and assistive technology.

“I am really enjoying working at Seescape. Everyone is very friendly and supportive, and I am enjoying being able to support people. I think I have a full understanding of the challenges they face.”

Lesley Carcary, chief executive of Seescape, said: “We are incredibly pleased that Fraser has joined us,and he is already making a huge contribution to our work. Not only does this internship mean he is gaining invaluable work experience, it is also of huge benefit to the people we work for as they are being supported by someone with lived experience of visual impairment.

