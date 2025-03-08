International Women's Day: From chemistry enthusiast to pioneering nuclear expert

A senior defence nuclear leader has shared her inspiring journey from a young girl with a chemistry set to becoming a key figure in one of the UK’s most complex nuclear science projects, as part of International Women’s Day celebrations.

Christine, a senior leader at the Submarine Delivery Agency (SDA), has spent nearly four decades at the forefront of nuclear safety and innovation at Rosyth Dockyard where she leads management of challenging radioactive wastes for the SDA, as a part of the Submarine Dismantling Project.

Her work is part of a truly national endeavour that brings together government and industry through the Defence Nuclear Enterprise - the partnership of organisations that maintain and deliver the UK’s nuclear capability.

“It all started with a chemistry set and an inspiring physics teacher when I was 14,” said Christine, who grew up in Chesterfield.

Christine is a leading expert with the Defence Nuclear Enterprise.

"That early passion for science led me to study chemistry at university, and then straight into the Ministry of Defence in 1985.”

Now based at Rosyth, Christine leads groundbreaking work with industry partners to develop innovative techniques for disposing of radioactive nuclear waste. The UK is set to become the first nation to fully dismantle a nuclear-powered submarine with this unique approach, marking a significant milestone in defence technology and environmental protection.

Speaking about this year’s International Women’s Day theme of #AccelerateAction, Christine reflects on the evolution of women’s leadership in the defence sector. She said: "The landscape has improved massively over my career. I now walk into all-female meetings, which would have been unthinkable when I started.”

However, she acknowledges that challenges remain: “I still occasionally face situations where people will speak to male colleagues first, assuming they’re the most senior person in the room. But I’ve learned to rise above it and focus on the important work we’re doing.”

Christine, who balanced raising three children with her demanding career, has advice for aspiring female leaders. She said: “Find a good mentor, preferably a woman. And remember that chasing perfection is the enemy of progress – sometimes ‘good enough’ turns out to be exactly what you’ve needed all along.”

Drawing inspiration from pioneering scientists like Marie Curie, Christine now takes satisfaction in helping to develop the next generation of nuclear professionals.

“The best part of my job is seeing the progress over the years, both in our technical achievements and in nurturing new talent,” she said.