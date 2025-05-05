Intimate hometown gig for Kirkcaldy's PG Ciarletta ahead of busy summer festival season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Kirkcaldy singer songwriter is set to play an intimate hometown gig this month before heading out for festival season.

PG Ciarletta will play the Lang Toun’s Kings Theatre on Saturday, May 24 as part of his second intimate tour of the year.

The Fife date is one of four leading up to the end of June and follows the success of the musician’s intimate shows earlier this year and the release of his previous single, Freedom.

Known for his distinctive vocals, relatable inner-city folktale lyrics, rousing anthems and cheeky charm, PG is progressing as a quality and evolving singer songwriter and live act in Scotland, and his fanbase is rapidly growing across the UK.

PG Ciarletta is back in Fife for a gig at the end of May.

PG’s work has earned him national acclaim thanks to his real life relateable humble inner-city folktale storytelling narratives combined with indie rock anthemic melodies and hooks.

His singles ‘Freedom’, ‘Now That You’re Here’, ‘Start a Revolution’ and ‘Until You Get Home’ have gone down a storm.

It’s been a busy time for PG with collaborations with Celtic Football Club including performing on the official podcast; the use of ‘Freedom’ as a soundtrack to the UEFA Champions League coverage on the BBC and the placement of that track on sports stadium and official club and league playlists across the country, including the English Premier League, Ryder Cup and major sporting arenas such as Hampden Park and Murrayfield.

Ahead of his intimate tour later this month, PG has been supporting Freddie Halkon on tour. The summer festival season ahead will see PG play festivals including Truck Festival in Oxfordshire and This Feeling By the Sea in Bridlington as well as Scottish festivals Heartland and Bute Festival.

Phil 'PG' Ciarletta will play Kirkcaldy's Kings Theatre on May 24 as part of his latest intimate Scottish tour (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

PG said: “I can’t wait to head out across Scotland and do more intimate performances.

"The previous run in Falkirk, Kilmarnock, Inverness, Dundee and Helensburgh were great, and I can’t wait to come and play Kirkcaldy, Paisley, Bathgate and Motherwell.

"I always say without people there is no music, and for me these intimate shows across Scotland are about taking the music to the people, and going to places thta don’t get a lot of live music.

"From run one I realised how hard that is to do, and there is a lot of great communities around Scotland who have had the venues, the high streets and the clubs etc taken away from them.

"Our job as artists is not just to moan about things, but to go out there and do something about it.

"People spend too much time these days trying to blow up on TikTok and Instagram instead of getting out there and playing, like the generations of yesterday.

"It’s time we get out there and spread the culture round the country and do our bit to get our art scene and communities thriving like the days when every band and artist would travel every inch of the island applying their trade.”

PG Ciarletta plays Kirkcaldy’s Kings Theatre on Saturday, May 24.