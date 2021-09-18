Inverkeithing incident: Police confirm man's death after train station sealed off
A man who sustained serious injuries in a disturbance in Fife on Friday has died.
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 2:44 pm
Police confirmed that the 44-year old passed away at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.
He was taken there after a reported disturbance which led to police sealing off Inverkeithing station around 4:30pm on Friday.
There was a large police presence in the area and part of the station was taped off.
Police said they were called after reports a man had been seriously injured in the nearby High Street.
Police have not yet disclosed his identity.
A man ha already been arrested in connection with the incident.