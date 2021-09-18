Inverkeithing incident: Police confirm man's death after train station sealed off

A man who sustained serious injuries in a disturbance in Fife on Friday has died.

By Allan Crow
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 2:44 pm

Police confirmed that the 44-year old passed away at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

He was taken there after a reported disturbance which led to police sealing off Inverkeithing station around 4:30pm on Friday.

Police confirmed the death today

There was a large police presence in the area and part of the station was taped off.

Police said they were called after reports a man had been seriously injured in the nearby High Street.

Police have not yet disclosed his identity.

A man ha already been arrested in connection with the incident.

