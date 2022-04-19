Stuart Padley was narrowly beaten by France’s Stéphane Pretot in the Novice Recurve Men Archery

He now has his sights set firmly on the Paralympics.

The Invictus Games, set up for wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans. were originally planned for October 2019, but twice postponed because of the pandemic.

Stuart has won silver in the archery event at the games.

Stuart, 34, was serving in the Royal Navy when he suffered a stroke in 2018.

He was medically discharged from the military in 2020.

The stroke resulted in mobility problems and aphasia - a communication disorder, which affects speaking, reading, listening and writing.

He said: “I have found that focusing on sports has helped immensely with my mental well-being and fitness.

“I had an amazing experience at the Invictus UK trials. They enabled me to try new sports and allowed me to test all of the exercises I have learned during my recovery, showing my family and those that helped me what I can achieve.”

Stuart, who was cheered on at the games by fiancée Jacqueline and his dad, Neil, added: “I am not one for giving up so after the Invictus Games I would like to try for the Paralympics.”

And he paid tribute to the support he got from Help From Heroes, the organisation which supports wounded veterans.

He said: “Without their clinical team I would have had to make do with support braces that don’t allow me to take part in certain physical and sporting activities."

